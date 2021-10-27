Nursing home workers protest job cuts at St. Louis facility

ST. LOUIS — The union representing workers at Hillside Manor Healthcare, a 208-bed nursing home in the Baden neighborhood, claimed multiple longtime employees were fired over the past week.
Lenny Jones, state director for Service Employees International Union Healthcare Missouri, said the facility was purchased earlier this month by New Jersey-based Luxor Healthcare, and at least four employees were laid off shortly after. At a protest outside the home Wednesday morning, union members called for the workers' reinstatement, and Jones said the union plans to file charges with the labor board.
Vanika Bolden, 35, of St. Louis, said she has worked at Hillside Manor Healthcare for 13 years. She is a certified medication technician and a certified nursing assistant, and one of the union stewards for the nursing home. And she said she was laid off on Thursday without a reason.
"I gave them 13 years of my life," Bolden said. "I just want to know, how did they pick the people to lay off?"
Another union steward, Tennille Laden, a certified nursing assistant at the home, said she was also laid off on Thursday. Laden said she has worked at Hillside Manor Healthcare since 2001.
