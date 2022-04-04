NY group closes on St. Louis alcohol distributor Major Brands

ST. LOUIS — A New York-based beverage giant has completed its purchase of Major Brands, previously the largest locally-owned distributor of alcoholic drinks in Missouri.

Breakthru Beverage announced it had closed the deal in a news release late Friday. Officials have said the acquisition will benefit both companies: Breakthru expands its presence in the Midwest, and Major Brands gets access to the resources of a larger company to drive sales and improve operations.

Breakthru, which already has operations in more than a dozen other states and Canada, said it would retain Major Brands' local employees and leadership team. Breakthru also plans to continue Major Brands' community involvement and initiatives, like its program offering free rides to people after major drinking holidays.

“We are excited to work in the Show-Me State as both a leading business and community partner, lifting up those around us as we strive for greater success in the market," said Breakthru CEO Tom Bené.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.