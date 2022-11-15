O'Fallon, Mo., council OKs complex with Carl's Drive-In spinoff, go-kart track, rides

O'FALLON, Mo. — An entertainment center featuring an offshoot of Carl's Drive-In, an iconic Brentwood diner, and a go-kart track has won approval of the O'Fallon City Council.

The council voted 9-1 on Monday night to approve plans for the complex, which also will include a 40-foot-high slide, a 50-foot-high sky tower ride and a large swing carousel ride.

Plans call for construction to begin in March on the facility, near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Highway DD.

Todd Schneider, managing partner of the developer — SkyView Partners — said he hopes that the complex will open around July 4.

Carl's, which opened on Manchester Road in 1959, is known for its small, 16-stool layout and staples such as footlong hot dogs, burgers and homemade root beer. The larger O'Fallon location will include a drive-thru area.

The center will be on a vacant site on the west side of 40/64 north of the Missouri Rush youth soccer complex. The go-kart track will be called Winghaven Speedway.

Some nearby residents have expressed concern that the development will stir more traffic and noise in the area. Elliott Reed of Cochran Engineering, which is working on the plan, said the complex is surrounded by other commercial development.

SkyView, based in Des Peres, has operated various amusement attractions across the country, including a large Ferris wheels in San Francisco and Atlanta.

Schneider said the firm is building an amusement park in Biloxi, Mississippi, and recently announced plans with Tegethoff Development for a $300 million resort-entertainment district in Osage Beach, Missouri, at the Lake of the Ozarks.