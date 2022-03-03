‘Oh, to be a thorn!’ St. Louis artisans make patches, T-shirts to protest local book banning

WENTZVILLE — New designs in Kristin Little’s line of irreverent apparel usually cook in her brain for months as she irons out the details.

But in January, after watching the Wentzville School Board ban “The Bluest Eye,” Little stayed up all night, churning out four new T-shirts. “I wanted to say something, and not stay quiet,” she said.

Her home-based Little Bear Boutique got 32 orders in 24 hours — about what she sells in a typical month.

The board’s vote to remove Toni Morrison’s acclaimed novel from the district’s high school libraries — along with a spate of book challenges across the country — has ignited buying sprees at local bookstores and even depleted Amazon’s stock. Two St. Louis nonprofits are raising funds to get banned titles into the hands of readers who can’t afford them. The publicity has also kindled the creative juices of local crafters. At least four, including Little, whipped up shirts, bookmarks and backpack patches for sale.

And did they sell.

Barbara Hansen of St. John doesn’t usually wear T-shirts to her office job in Hazelwood. But she is making an exception for the “Read Banned Books” top she bought last month from Little Bear Boutique.

The former English teacher wants to be sure everyone knows where she stands. And treading lightly is not in her nature.

“Oh, to be a thorn in some people’s side!” Hansen said.

Books with racial, political or sexual content have stirred controversy for decades, but the frequency of book challenges in the past year has reached an unprecedented level, according to the American Library Association. Books have been pulled from shelves in Virginia, Utah, Wyoming and Pennsylvania. In Texas, a group of librarians spearheaded a grassroots awareness campaign and sold almost a thousand #FReadom tees and hoodies.

New York-based Out of Print Clothing has promoted a banned-book line of apparel and accessories since the literary-themed company started 12 years ago. When book challenges make the news, sales skyrocket. After “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Holocaust, was ousted by a Tennessee school district in January, Out of Print sold three times its usual anti-censorship socks, totes and pins.

“Our customers want to show that they are on the side of free speech,” said co-owner Todd Lawton. “This is both a fashion and political statement.”

For Briana Morales of the Tower Grove South neighborhood, what she wears is a way to get her high school students talking.

“I think kids are excluded from the conversation,” she said.

Morales enlisted one of her colleagues to design a T-shirt that pronounces: “Words have power. Read banned books.”

Bans are an equity issue, Morales said. Most of the students at her school in East St. Louis can’t buy a book if it’s not available at the library. But they read other frequently contested bestsellers, such as “The Hate U Give,” during her classes.

Aggression relievers

The novels Meaghan Lorenz read as a teenager two decades ago set her forth on vicarious globetrotting adventures and introduced her to different perspectives.

“I got a little bit of a better world view,” said Lorenz, who lives in St. Peters.

When she heard about the Wentzville dictate, her frustration threatened to boil over. So she took to her trade, stamping letters onto the bowls of spoons and bending their handles flat.

Lorenz opened Beat It Boutique four years ago, pounding metal into pendants, bracelets and keychains.

“It’s a little bit to make money and also let out a tiny bit of aggression,” she said.

She made a single Facebook post about her “Read Banned Books” spoon-bookmarks and sold 20 in less than a week.

Bethany Steck of St. Peters formed Red Panda Arts last year to market her hand-sewn dresses, quilted bags and hair scrunchies. Her 8-year-old nephew’s worry that his favorite stories might vanish from the library inspired her newest offerings: statement patches.

The $5 iron-ons — including a nod to lightning-rod LGBTQ topics — are not meant to be a linchpin for her business, but a way to feel useful.

“This was something I could do quick,” Steck said. “To promote reading these books.”

Ashley Miller of O’Fallon, Missouri, started Cre8tive Soul Designs to save herself money. The music teacher had been buying head-turning tees to wear to school from other crafters and decided she could do it just as well herself.

“I’m kind of a statement person,” Miller said. She whipped up three anti-censorship prints in late January and added them to her wardrobe rotation, selling a few to admirers.

“Any time something is in the news, people want it,” she said.

‘A way to be seen’

Wentzville’s decision-making process has been on Julie Scott’s mind for months. The Lake Saint Louis mother of two decided last summer to run for a seat on the board in April’s election.

Her purchase from Little Bear provides a sartorial counterpoint to the voices that have turned board meetings into “performance theater,” she said. Scott and three of her friends wore their matching navy T-shirts to the February meeting when a challenge to “Gabi, Girl in Pieces” was rejected.

“Sometimes people think that if they’re not the loudest, they’re not being heard,” said Scott. “This is a way to be seen.”

Little, who also has two children in Wentzville schools, was there, too. She was heartened by the “Gabi” decision and even more energized a week later, when the board — facing an American Civil Liberties Union-backed lawsuit — reversed “The Bluest Eye” removal during a special meeting.

Little knows the book-banning narrative is not over yet. At least four other titles in the Wentzville School District have been pulled from school libraries, and there have been recent challenges in other local districts, including Kirkwood, Lindbergh and Francis Howell.

But she is optimistic.

“I’m hoping this is the start of opening minds,” said Little. “Now we just have to keep the momentum going.”

