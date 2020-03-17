Oil near $30 as recession fears, pump war weigh

LONDON — Oil traded near $30 a barrel on Tuesday, close to its lowest since 2016, and analysts said more declines may follow as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and Saudi Arabia and Russia battle for market share.

Countries including the United States and Canada, along with nations in Europe and Asia, are taking unprecedented steps to contain the virus, curbing demand for crude and products such as gasoline and jet fuel.

Brent crude slipped 5 cents to $30.00 a barrel at 1157 GMT, having earlier touched $31.25. On Monday it sank to $29.45, the lowest since January 2016.

"Unfortunately for the bulls, we believe we have not seen the worst of the price rout yet," said Bjornar Tonhaguen of Rystad Energy."

"The market will soon come to realize that the it may be facing one of the largest supply surpluses in modern oil market history in April."

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reversed most of an earlier 4.7% gain to stand at $29.16.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the United States may be heading into recession as economic activity across the globe slowed and stock markets tumbled.