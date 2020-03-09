Oil prices plunge by a third after Saudi Arabia launches output war

Saudi Arabia plans to boost its crude output above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April after the current deal to curb production expires at the end of March, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The kingdom has been producing around 9.7 million bpd in recent months.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers last battled for market share in 2014 as they tried to put a squeeze on production from the United States, which is not participating in any oil limiting pacts and has grown to become the world's biggest producer of crude.

"The deal was always destined to fail," said Matt Stanley, senior broker at Starfuels in Dubai, adding that the main result of the OPEC+ pact "has been that U.S. shale producers have gained market share."

Saudi Arabia over the weekend cut its official selling prices for April for all crude grades to all destinations by between $6 and $8 a barrel.

"The prognosis for the oil market is even more dire than in November 2014, when such a price war last started, as it comes to a head with the signiﬁcant collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus," Goldman Sachs said.

Virus affects demand