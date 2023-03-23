ST. PETERS — It's a new Old Navy.
Old Navy, the value fashion chain, is opening a new store at the Shoppes of Mid Rivers, 5260 North Service Road in St. Peters. The grand opening will be April 1.
Owned by Gap, Inc., Old Navy stores have recently been moving into smaller markets. Last year, 25 company-owned stores opened across the country, mostly in smaller towns. This year, 23 such stores are planned to open.
Nine other Old Navy stores are already in the St. Louis area.
