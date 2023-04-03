ST. LOUIS — The vacant, 111-year-old building at Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue was the first thing visitors saw when they went through St. Louis’ Gate District neighborhood. It was not the first impression residents wanted people to have.

But later this month, the former office building, which sits kitty-corner from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, will welcome its first tenants in more than six years, after an $8 million renovation transformed it into an 28-unit apartment development called The Nicholas.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” said Shawn Wade, a Gate District resident. “The building is restored but still looks original.”

The site, at 1500 South Grand, was once the premier office building in St. Louis when developer Nicholas Pelligreen, who also built St. Louis City Hospital and Sumner High School, finished it in 1912. But its history wasn’t remarkable enough to be given the historic status that would have enabled special tax credits.

And few companies found much use of the property in recent years. Demolition seemed imminent until SSM Health, which had owned the building since 2017, sold it to a private developer in early 2020.

Brian Pratt, of development firm AHM Group, took over ownership later that year and worked with St. Louis architecture firm Trivers and contractor Blackline Design + Construction on its redevelopment.

“The building was at a tipping point,” Pratt said.

The obtrusive exterior stairwell is gone. But AHM Group kept the historic character and allowed Trivers to incorporate nods to the building’s past throughout with design choices, including the color palette and tile.

The building sits on a prominent, high-traffic corner in an area anchored by big employers like SSM and St. Louis University. Pratt said the building will have ground-floor retail and that his company is close to finalizing details with a juice bar tenant.

Brooks Goedeker, executive director of the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corp., said he worked with Gate District residents on finding a new use for the property after SSM decided it couldn’t use it. SSM is a partner in the redevelopment corporation, and the building sits within the redevelopment corporation’s boundaries.

Goedeker said his organization tries to save buildings, adding that the area now boasts a track record of projects like City Foundry STL, The Armory and Steelcote Lofts that are all redevelopments of historic properties. The restoration of The Nicholas adds to that vibrancy in the area, he said.

For Trivers Principal Joel Fuoss, the redevelopment also saves the building’s history and its significance to St. Louis’ cultural heritage.

“We’ve lost so much already,” Fuoss said. “It doesn’t have to be the courthouse to be worth saving.”