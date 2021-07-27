Olin Corp. posts best second quarter in years

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. reported its best second quarter in at least five years Tuesday as it continues its comeback from a pandemic.

The Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition posted profits of $355.8 million, or $2.17 per share, for the period ending June 30.

The company lost $120.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in the same frame last year.

Fueling the improvement was a 79% year-over-year increase in sales, which hit $2.2 billion, the highest of any quarter in the past five years.

The company attributed the gains to higher volumes across all segments and higher pricing for Winchester ammunition and chlor alkali and vinyl products.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.