 Skip to main content
Olin Corp. posts best second quarter in years
0 comments

Olin Corp. posts best second quarter in years

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. reported its best second quarter in at least five years Tuesday as it continues its comeback from a pandemic.

The Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition posted profits of $355.8 million, or $2.17 per share, for the period ending June 30.

The company lost $120.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in the same frame last year.

Fueling the improvement was a 79% year-over-year increase in sales, which hit $2.2 billion,  the highest of any quarter in the past five years.

The company attributed the gains to higher volumes across all segments and higher pricing for Winchester ammunition and chlor alkali and vinyl products.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Antitrust bills target Big Tech

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports