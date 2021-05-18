 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olin reducing production at Louisiana plant
0 comments

Olin reducing production at Louisiana plant

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. said on Tuesday it is shutting down some chlor-alkali production at its Plaquemine, Louisiana plant by June 1.

The munitions and chemical maker is exiting an energy-intensive and outdated sector of the business that uses a diaphragm to create two chemicals, chlorine and sodium hydroxide, or lye and caustic soda. Olin had previously announced production cuts at facilities in McIntosh, Alabama and Freeport, Texas.

Olin CEO Scott Sutton called Tuesday's announcement the next step on a path to exit the "high-capital, low-return" sector of the business.

Olin makes ammunition, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid.

In 2015, it bought a large part of Dow Chemical’s chlorine business in a deal valued at $5 billion, making the company the world’s biggest chlor-alkali producer and tripling its sales.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Employers must decide whether to require vaccinations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports