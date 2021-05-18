Olin reducing production at Louisiana plant

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. said on Tuesday it is shutting down some chlor-alkali production at its Plaquemine, Louisiana plant by June 1.

The munitions and chemical maker is exiting an energy-intensive and outdated sector of the business that uses a diaphragm to create two chemicals, chlorine and sodium hydroxide, or lye and caustic soda. Olin had previously announced production cuts at facilities in McIntosh, Alabama and Freeport, Texas.

Olin CEO Scott Sutton called Tuesday's announcement the next step on a path to exit the "high-capital, low-return" sector of the business.

Olin makes ammunition, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid.

In 2015, it bought a large part of Dow Chemical’s chlorine business in a deal valued at $5 billion, making the company the world’s biggest chlor-alkali producer and tripling its sales.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.