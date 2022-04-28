 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olin reports record first quarter earnings as surge continues

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. on Thursday afternoon reported its most profitable start to a year ever as an unconventional strategy continued to pay dividends.

The Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition posted profits of $393 million, or $2.48 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, more than 60% better than the same period last year.

Rising sales and improving margins drove the gains. For more than a year, Olin has been working to defy the traditionally cyclical nature of the chemical business by holding production flat as demand for its products booms, driving up prices and allowing Olin to cash in.

CEO Scott Sutton said in a news release Thursday that improvements should continue in the second quarter. The company also increased its 2022 earnings projection from $2.5 billion-$2.8 billion to $2.6 billion-$2.9 billion.

Olin shares rose $2.20, or 4%, to $55.46 in after-hours trading Thursday following Olin's disclosure of results. The company was scheduled to hold a call with investors at 8 a.m. St. Louis time Friday.

