Olin reports record third-quarter results

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. on Thursday reported its most profitable quarter in at least 20 years as it continued its comeback from the pandemic.
The Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition posted profits of $390.7 million, or $2.38 per share, for the period ending Sept. 30.
The company lost $736.8 million, or $4.67 per share, in the same frame last year. Those numbers were partially exaggerated by a reassessment of the value of certain parts of the business, resulting in a impairment of roughly $700 million.
Also fueling the improvement was a 62% year-over-year increase in sales, which hit an all-time high of $2.3 billion.
The company attributed gains to higher prices on its chlor alkali products, higher margins in its epoxy business and higher sales of Winchester ammunition.
Olin shares rose 44 cents to $52.01 in after-hours trading Thursday.
