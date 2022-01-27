Olin's boom continues in fourth quarter, closing record year

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. on Thursday reported its most profitable fourth quarter in four years, capping a remarkable comeback from a dismal 2020.

The Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition posted profits of $306.6 million, or $1.89 per share, for the period ending Dec. 31. The company lost $33 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same frame last year.

Booming sales drove much of the improvement, jumping 49% year-over-year to an all-time high of $2.4 billion.

Profits spiked in every part of its business thanks to price increases and improving margins. The epoxy business, which produces compounds used to make car parts, wind turbine rotors, and industrial coatings, saw a 6-fold jump; the chlor-alkali and vinyls division, five-fold. The Winchester ammunition business doubled last year's earnings.

The quarter brought full-year profits to $1.3 billion, or $7.95 per share, both record highs.

Olin scheduled a call with investors to discuss the results at 8 a.m. local time Friday.

