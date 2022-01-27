 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Olin's boom continues in fourth quarter, closing record year

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. on Thursday reported its most profitable fourth quarter in four years, capping a remarkable comeback from a dismal 2020. 

The Clayton-based maker of chemicals and ammunition posted profits of $306.6 million, or $1.89 per share, for the period ending Dec. 31. The company lost $33 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same frame last year.

Booming sales drove much of the improvement, jumping 49% year-over-year to an all-time high of $2.4 billion.

Profits spiked in every part of its business thanks to price increases and improving margins. The epoxy business, which produces compounds used to make car parts, wind turbine rotors, and industrial coatings, saw a 6-fold jump; the chlor-alkali and vinyls division, five-fold. The Winchester ammunition business doubled last year's earnings.

The quarter brought full-year profits to $1.3 billion, or $7.95 per share, both record highs. 

Olin scheduled a call with investors to discuss the results at 8 a.m. local time Friday.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: David Nicklaus discusses favorite stories from a 40-year career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News