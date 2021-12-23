Omicron begins to leave mark on U.S. economy, but unlikely to derail it

NEW YORK — The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 has started leaving an imprint on slices of the U.S. economy as some events are canceled or postponed, consumers cut back on restaurant dining and understaffed businesses shut down in some of the most-afflicted areas such as New York City.

But even as economists say the variant could be a drag on growth early next year, they caution it is too soon to gauge the mark that will be left by an iteration of the virus that may on balance prove less severe even if it is the most transmissible version yet in nearly two years of the pandemic. It also seems unlikely at this stage to prevent a second straight year of above-trend growth.

Preliminary data out Thursday from the U.K. government showed a 50-70% lower probability of an omicron infection resulting in hospitalization than with the delta variant. That followed a study on Wednesday from South Africa, where omicron was first identified last month, that suggested infections peaked quickly there and symptoms were less severe.