On St. Louis visit, US secretary of agriculture talks climate change, dicamba, and more

CREVE COEUR — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue defended his administration’s stance on climate change during a visit this week to the St. Louis area, saying that he had personally experienced the changing climate.

Additionally, he said that dicamba, the drift-prone and fiercely divisive weedkiller that courts have barred from being sold for agricultural use, should be returned to the market and made available to the country’s farmers.

Perdue’s remarks came in an interview Monday with the Post-Dispatch, following the grand opening of the Creve Coeur headquarters for Benson Hill, a biotechnology company focused on crop science. He was asked how the U.S. Department of Agriculture could best support the work of Benson Hill and other entities aiming to ensure that crops are able to keep pace with stresses from climate change, even as the administration of President Donald Trump publicly denies or dismisses mounting climate risks.