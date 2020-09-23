On St. Louis visit, US secretary of agriculture talks climate change, dicamba, and more

CREVE COEUR — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue defended his administration’s stance on climate change during a visit this week to the St. Louis area, saying that he had personally experienced the changing climate.
Additionally, he said that dicamba, the drift-prone and fiercely divisive weedkiller that courts have barred from being sold for agricultural use, should be returned to the market and made available to the country’s farmers.
Perdue’s remarks came in an interview Monday with the Post-Dispatch, following the grand opening of the Creve Coeur headquarters for Benson Hill, a biotechnology company focused on crop science. He was asked how the U.S. Department of Agriculture could best support the work of Benson Hill and other entities aiming to ensure that crops are able to keep pace with stresses from climate change, even as the administration of President Donald Trump publicly denies or dismisses mounting climate risks.
“First of all, I don’t agree with your premise that the administration is dismissive of climate change,” said Perdue, who was raised in a farming family in Georgia, and later became the state’s governor. “We at USDA have been working on different types of climate adaptability for a long time and continue to do that. So, we’ll continue to do that as we go forward. Climates have been around with us for many, many years. As a personal example, growing up on a farm, we had a major drought in 1954, a major flood in 1993, and a hurricane in 2018. So, I’ve seen climate change and will continue to see climate change.”
Perdue touted the work of Benson Hill to “help the genetic capacity of crops adapt to that kind of climate change, earlier,” and mentioned separate efforts from USDA to work with companies on promoting soil health, in order to have soil act as a sink for storing carbon, instead of a source of emissions.
For years, the Trump administration has censored, dismissed, or denied climate science, while rolling back fuel economy standards, chopping a key methane rule for oil and gas companies, and pledging to leave international climate plans.
But, in February, Perdue told reporters that he was open to putting a price on carbon emissions, particularly as a financial tool for farmers to innovate and adjust their practices — a suggestion that broke ranks with others throughout the executive branch. That same month, the newly released “USDA Science Blueprint” identified climate adaptation as one of five key focuses for the department’s scientists from 2020 to 2025.
During his stop in St. Louis, Perdue also addressed the controversial weedkiller, dicamba, which has torn a rift in the agriculture community in recent years. Though the chemical has been around for decades, it has risen to newfound prominence as weeds develop resistance to old standbys, like Roundup, and as farmers adopt new seed varieties introduced by Creve Coeur-based agriculture giant Monsanto that are genetically engineered to tolerate the herbicide. The trait allows those growers to safely spray their own fields with the chemical, but its tendency to vaporize and move off-target has put other nearby crops at risk of damage, leading to complaints on millions of acres of farmland nationwide. A federal appeals court banned sales of the chemical earlier this year.
But Perdue on Monday insisted there was a way for dicamba to safely coexist with other forms of agriculture.
“We think there is a way, from a biological perspective, to be safe in that product,” said Perdue. “But unfortunately, courts have gotten into the science business, there.”
