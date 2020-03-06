Once unthinkable, negative Treasury yields enter the realm of possibility

Yields on short-term Treasury bills have briefly traded negative during times of stress. It would be unprecedented, however, for short and intermediate-dated notes do the same. A negative yield means that investors would pay the U.S. government to hold the debt.

The Fed is reluctant to cut rates into negative territory as it risks disrupting the large U.S. money market sector. There are also questions over whether negative rates have been successful at stimulating growth in other countries.

“We have a very, very large money market complex,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “The Fed has resisted taking interest rates to negative territory because they don’t want to disrupt the liquidity in the financial system.”

Economic growth overseas has been far more sluggish than in the United States. The European Central Bank introduced negative interest rates in 2014 and the Bank of Japan followed in 2016. Two-year notes in Germany and Japan currently yield -0.86% and -0.28%, respectively.

If longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields hover near zero, some see a risk that a new wave of buying could turn shorter-dated ones negative, even without the Fed adopting a negative policy.