Onelife Fitness Club will open next year at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
The two-level, 31,000 square foot gym will have more than $1 million in cardio and strength equipment, a spin studio and interior and exterior turf training areas.
US Fitness Holdings LLC operates more than 50 gyms nationwide, including Onelife Fitness Clubs in Missouri, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The company's first Midwest location opened in Kansas City in Cordish Cos.' Power & Light District. Cordish is the co-developer of St. Louis' Ballpark Village, located next to Busch Stadium.