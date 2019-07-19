The public will have the chance to weigh in on St. Louis's efforts to craft a new comprehensive plan and economic development strategy next week.
One of the goals of the plan is to create one guiding development philosophy and to identify nodes of concentrated strength or future opportunity that the city can build off of.
The first open house will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Avenue. The second will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Sheet Metal Workers Union No. 36 on 2319 Chouteau Avenue.
The city last year tapped Boston-based Mass Economics to craft the strategy, called for in a 2016 report on the city's use of development incentives. The October contract is for up to $700,000 and the work could stretch into next year. Critics sometimes quip the city has 28 economic development strategies — one for each alderman.