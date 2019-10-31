A request from the state of Illinois has extended the window for those affected by recent flash flooding to receive one-on-one help with recovery loans in Madison County.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Granite City would remain open until Nov. 6.
"Our low-interest, long-term loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits are the primary federal disaster recovery assistance for those affected," the agency said.
The loans are designated for victims of severe flash flooding from an Aug. 12 storm. A formal disaster declaration was approved earlier this month, opening the door for SBA assistance to those in Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, Bond, Clinton and St. Clair counties in Illinois, along with the city of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties in Missouri.
Those afflicted are encouraged by officials to visit the Granite City facility for one-on-one assistance from agency representatives.
Online loan applications are also available at disasterloan.sba.gov. The deadline to submit applications regarding physical property damage is Dec. 9, while economic injury applications are due July 10, 2020.