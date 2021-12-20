Oracle reportedly plans to buy Kansas City’s Cerner for ‘mid 90s’ per share

Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp. expects to buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp. in an all-cash deal for “mid 90s” per share, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Sunday, citing sources.

The deal could be announced Monday morning, according to the tweet.

Oracle and Cerner did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal talks, saying that the deal could be valued at $30 billion.

Cerner is Kansas City’s biggest employer, with about 13,000 workers in Kansas City area, the Kansas City Star reports.

