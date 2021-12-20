Oracle to buy Kansas City’s Cerner for $28 billion

Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp., said on Monday it would buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp. for $28.3 billion, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the health care sector.

Cerner shareholders will receive $95 in cash for each share they hold, representing a premium of 5.8% to the company’s closing price on Friday.

The deal, which will be Oracle’s biggest ever after its acquisition of PeopleSoft in 2004, will help the software maker bolster the services it provides to health care clients, including insurers.

Cerner, the biggest seller of software used for electronic recording of health care data in the United States after Epic Systems Corp., will give Oracle access to data it can use to train and improve its artificial intelligence-based cloud services.

Cerner is the last Fortune 500 company based in the Kansas City area, and employs about 13,000 people there.