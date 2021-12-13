OSHA opens investigation into Amazon building collapse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The U.S. workplace safety watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the collapse during Friday night’s storm of an Amazon.com Inc. building in which six workers died, an official at the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations, and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and/or health regulations are found, Scott Allen, a U.S. Department of Labor regional director for public affairs, said via email. He added that compliance officers have been on site since Saturday.

Six workers were killed when the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville buckled under the force of a devastating storm, police said. A barrage of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, leaving a trail of death and destruction at homes and businesses stretching more than 200 miles.

Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the company would cooperate with the investigation. “OSHA investigates all workplace fatalities and we are supporting them,” she said.

Responding to a reporter, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said officials are investigating the condition that the warehouse was in before it gave way.