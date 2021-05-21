OSHA won't enforce ruling on counting vaccine reactions as 'recordable injuries'

ST. LOUIS — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will not enforce its ruling on requiring companies who mandate COVID-19 vaccines to treat adverse reactions as “recordable injuries.”

OSHA said it reversed its ruling in order to avoid "the appearance of discouraging workers" from getting the vaccine as well as deterring companies’ vaccination efforts, according to the agency's website.

The reversal could help the construction industry's push to vaccinate more of its workers, though many company leaders were opposed to mandates.

Initially, OSHA said companies would have to treat adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine as “recordable injuries,” if they mandate the vaccine. Bob Clark, executive chairman of construction firm Clayco, said he worried that would harm a company’s safety record and cause higher workers’ compensation costs. Clayco was one of the leading companies to mandate the vaccine before OSHA's initial ruling.

Clark called the reversal "great news" and said he plans to reinstate his company's mandate, though he did not know when that would occur.

