Outage shows how Amazon’s complex cloud makes backup plans difficult

Any given website, Chhabra said, might use several dozen of those individual services, each of which must work for the site to function. It is difficult to make a backup on another cloud provider because some services are proprietary to AWS and some work very differently at another provider.

“It’s like saying, ‘Can I put an SUV body on a sedan chassis?’ Maybe, if everything is all the same and lines up. But there is no guarantee,” Chhabra said.

Another issue that makes it hard for businesses to diversify is that AWS makes it relatively cheap to send data into its cloud, but then charges higher prices for “egress fees” to get data out of its cloud to take to a rival.

“That amplifies issues like this (outage) when they happen,” said Matthew Prince, chief executive of internet security firm Cloudflare Inc. “A more resilient cloud is one where egress fees are eliminated and customers can be multi-cloud. I think that would actually increase the faith customers have in the cloud.”

Dependencies in one region