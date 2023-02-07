ST. LOUIS — A property owner has filed a proposal to build 340 apartments off South Broadway near Soulard.

Dennis Phillips is asking the St. Louis Planning Commission to approve a lot consolidation and rezoning of two properties — at 1506 South Seventh Street and 1525 South Broadway — in order to build a five- to six-story apartment development with a parking garage and a surface lot, according to a report filed by the city's Planning and Urban Design Agency.

Phillips filed the petition on behalf of Rock Hopper Properties LLC, which owns the Broadway property. Phillips owns the Seventh Street property where his Broadway Truck Center operates.

No other details were provided in the proposal. It's not clear whether Phillips is partnering with a developer on the project; he did not respond to two requests for comment.

The properties are in St. Louis' Kosciusko neighborhood, on the Soulard border. If built, the project would be located across the street from Lux Living's SoHo apartment development.

The Planning Commission is slated to review the proposal at its meeting on 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.