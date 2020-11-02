Owner of four St. Louis area malls files for bankruptcy protection

Shopping mall operator CBL & Associates Properties Inc. — owner of West County Center, St. Clair Square, Mid Rivers Mall and South County Center in the St. Louis area — voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, becoming the latest mall operator seeking to restructure its operations as the COVID-19 crisis caused prolonged closures.

Mall operators in the U.S. have been strapped for cash amid the pandemic as people have stayed indoors and resorted to online shopping.

Retailers, including J.C. Penney Co. Inc., one of CBL’s biggest renter, already grappling with customers’ abandonment of traditional stores for online shopping have also resorted to bankruptcy filings.

CBL’s filing, which was expected, follows that of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earlier on Sunday, which filed a chapter 11 petition to execute a prepackaged financial restructuring plan.

The bankruptcy was earlier reported by Bloomberg, which said the process will give the company a chance to continue operating while reorganizing its finances and business.