Owner of Regal cinemas files for bankruptcy protection

Regal Cinemas is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

View of Regal Cinemas Union Square in New York on Aug. 19, 2022.

 Lev Radin, Sipa USA via AP Images

Britain’s Cineworld Group, the parent company of the Regal cinema chain, said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world’s second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

The Chapter 11 filing, which can allow a company to stay in business and restructure its debt, involves Cineworld’s U.S., UK and Jersey businesses.

In the U.S., Cineworld has 511 Regal locations, including two in the St. Louis area. 

The company has repeatedly warned that any deleveraging transaction would lead to very significant dilution of existing equity interests.

While the cinema industry has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, which has led to fewer blockbusters, lower theater attendance and increased popularity of streaming, Cineworld’s specific issue is the amount of debt it has amassed over the years.

The company took on debt to fund part of its $3.6 billion purchase of Regal in 2017, and more to survive the pandemic.

Its net debt including lease liabilities stood at $8.9 billion at the end of 2021. Excluding lease liabilities, its net debt was $4.84 billion at that time. The company’s market value was just 54 million pounds ($62 million) at Tuesday’s close.

Cineworld operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people.

The Bottom Line: Missouri's millions may not move the needle on electric vehicles

News