You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Packaging facility to close, cutting 68 jobs in Edwardsville
0 comments

Packaging facility to close, cutting 68 jobs in Edwardsville

Support local journalism for 99¢

EDWARDSVILLE — A packaging company is closing a facility here that makes merchandising displays, cutting 68 jobs, according to a notice the company filed with the state.

The company, WestRock, based in Atlanta, has five other facilities in the St. Louis area, including one within the same business park in Edwardsville. A company spokesman said that employees are encouraged to apply for jobs at the other locations.

Layoffs will begin on Feb. 28 and end on March 15, according to the notice.

WestRock
0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports