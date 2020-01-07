Packaging facility to close, cutting 68 jobs in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — A packaging company is closing a facility here that makes merchandising displays, cutting 68 jobs, according to a notice the company filed with the state.
The company, WestRock, based in Atlanta, has five other facilities in the St. Louis area, including one within the same business park in Edwardsville. A company spokesman said that employees are encouraged to apply for jobs at the other locations.
Layoffs will begin on Feb. 28 and end on March 15, according to the notice.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.