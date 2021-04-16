Pandemic destroyed fewer U.S. firms than feared, Fed study shows

WASHINGTON — Fewer than 200,000 businesses in the United States may have failed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lighter toll than initially feared and one that may have had relatively little impact on unemployment, according to Federal Reserve research.

The figure contrasts with the early forecasts that the pandemic would leave America’s “Main Street” desolate as well as with polls that continue to show large percentages of U.S. small business owners are worried about their survival. Perhaps 600,000 businesses, most of them small firms, fail in any given year, and U.S. central bank researchers estimated that from March 2020 through February of this year the figure has been perhaps a quarter to a third higher.

That included 100,000 “excess” failures among firms engaged in close-contact services such as barbershops and nail salons, a sector described by the Fed research group as the sector hardest hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

While potentially devastating for the owners and employees of those firms, “relative to popular discussion ... our results may represent an optimistic update to views about pandemic-related business failure,” the authors wrote.