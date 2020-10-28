Panera adds flatbread pizzas to its menu

Panera is adding flatbread pizzas to its menus this week and hoping they will become an anchor the dinner business it's working to grow.

The menu addition comes as the Sunset Hills-based Panera, which operates as St. Louis Bread Co. locally, has doubled its sales from deliveries, with more than half of sales occurring through "off-premise channels."

Panera has made several changes to its menu and offerings this year.

In February, Panera launched its $8.99-a-month unlimited coffee subscription. And earlier this month, Panera said it became the first national restaurant company to label climate-friendly "cool food meals" on its menu, which it described as meals that have a low impact on the climate. More than half of Panera entrees are such meals, including popular offerings such as the broccoli cheddar soup and the chipotle chicken avocado melt.

It's not the first time Panera has tried flatbread pizzas — its first attempt ultimately was scrubbed and ended up costing the company millions.