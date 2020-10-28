Panera adds flatbread pizzas to its menu

Panera is adding flatbread pizzas to its menus this week and hoping they will become an anchor the dinner business it's working to grow.
The menu addition comes as the Sunset Hills-based Panera, which operates as St. Louis Bread Co. locally, has doubled its sales from deliveries, with more than half of sales occurring through "off-premise channels."
Panera has made several changes to its menu and offerings this year.
In February, Panera launched its $8.99-a-month unlimited coffee subscription. And earlier this month, Panera said it became the first national restaurant company to label climate-friendly "cool food meals" on its menu, which it described as meals that have a low impact on the climate. More than half of Panera entrees are such meals, including popular offerings such as the broccoli cheddar soup and the chipotle chicken avocado melt.
It's not the first time Panera has tried flatbread pizzas — its first attempt ultimately was scrubbed and ended up costing the company millions.
The lawsuit argued that that executives made false and misleading statements about Crispani from 2005 to 2007, which artificially inflated Panera's stock. The company also did not disclose that Crispani was a drag on sales in news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and gave misleading growth projections, according to the suit.
The pizzas being rolled out this week come in cheese, margherita as well as chipotle chicken and bacon, with "extra finely ground flour for delicate yet crisp crust," Panera said. Prices start at $7.99. Each flatbread is being touted as a meal for one, or a shareable plate with a side of salad or soup.
Panera Bread Chief Brand and Concept Officer Eduardo Luz said in a statement that although pizza is eaten nearly as often at lunch as dinner, the company anticipates it will become a strong anchor for the company’s growing dinner business.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Panera had begun investing in the dinner business that had represented roughly a third of the company’s sales.
