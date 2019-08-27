Panera Bread, which operates locally as St. Louis Bread Co., is partnering with Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats to expand delivery for the first time.
Sunset Hills-based Panera said customers can still order on Panera's website and through its app, in addition to being able to order through the three third-party apps.
Whether customers order via Panera's apps or through one of its partners, their orders will be delivered to them by Panera's own delivery drivers in most markets, the company said in a statement Tuesday announcing the partnership.
Panera's existing platforms have driven more than 28 million delivery orders so far in 2019, the company said, resulting in delivery totaling 7% of Panera's overall sales.
"These new partnerships are possible because we already have a fleet of delivery drivers and the infrastructure created to support increased demand," Dan Wegiel, executive vice president, chief growth and strategy officer at Panera, said in a statement. "We believe this partnership model helps differentiate us from our competitors and will take our already successful delivery business to new heights."
Panera operates 2,143 restaurants in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada.