Panera pledges to be “climate positive” by 2050

Panera Bread says it plans to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2050, following a trend of companies looking to help fight climate change.

The company, which operates locally as St. Louis Bread Co., said it is the first national fast-casual chain to set a “climate positive” target.

To reach its goal, the company will need to remove as much carbon as a forest 14 times the size of New York City does each year.

To get there, the company is planning to use more renewable electricity and offer more meals with grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables, which are easier on the environment to produce than foods like meat and cheese.

The company was founded in Kirkwood and acquired by Luxembourg conglomerate JAB Holding Co. in 2017.

