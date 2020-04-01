Paper Source shutters stores during COVID-19 outbreak, furloughs 22 workers in Missouri

LADUE — Paper Source has closed its stores during the COVID-19 outbreak, and furloughed 13 workers from the Ladue store, according to a notice filed with the state.

The temporary, unpaid furloughs will also impact nine workers at a Kansas City location.

The furloughs began on March 29. The company said in the notices that they "will continue indefinitely, but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months."

Paper Source could not be immediately reached for comment.

