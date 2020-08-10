Parson offers little clarity on when state could apply for extra unemployment under Trump order

"At this time, we are awaiting detailed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor," Parson Spokeswoman Kelli Jones said in a statement. "Once Missouri receives those details, we will work as quickly as possible to determine what actions are the most beneficial for all Missourians."

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Labor, which oversees the state's unemployment system, sent the same statement in response to questions about when the proposed federal program could be rolled out.

Where the extra $100 weekly payment from states comes from could be a sticking point. That payment would be on top of what states are paying in regular unemployment benefits — in Missouri, those max out at $320 per week. Those are paid through state unemployment insurance trust funds, which are starting to run low.

The Trump administration offered varying explanations on whether it was even necessary to receive the federal emergency funds for extra $300-a-week payments.