Parson offers little clarity on when state could apply for extra unemployment under Trump order

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials offered little clarity as to how or when they might implement President Donald Trump's Saturday executive order that aims to continue paying enhanced unemployment benefits to millions of jobless Americans, including around 200,000 Missourians.
The executive order followed two weeks of fruitless negotiations between the Democratic Controlled House, which wanted to extend the $600-per-week federal supplement to state unemployment insurance, and the White House and Republican-controlled Senate, both of which sought to scale back the payments. That $600 a week payment, passed as part of the initial CARES Act package Congress approved as the pandemic was starting in late March, expired at the end of July. Some economists worry the economic fallout is looming.
It's unclear whether the executive action can get money into cash-strapped peoples' hands quickly. White House officials sent conflicting messages about how the order would be implemented and the requirements for states. President Trump's plan envisions a $400-a-week federal unemployment supplement via a disaster fund overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but it suggests that $100 of that must be a match from states.
The executive order says governors must request "lost wages assistance" to receive federal money to begin paying the $400 supplement. As of Monday morning, it was unclear when — or if — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson would request that money.
"At this time, we are awaiting detailed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor," Parson Spokeswoman Kelli Jones said in a statement. "Once Missouri receives those details, we will work as quickly as possible to determine what actions are the most beneficial for all Missourians."
A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Labor, which oversees the state's unemployment system, sent the same statement in response to questions about when the proposed federal program could be rolled out.
Where the extra $100 weekly payment from states comes from could be a sticking point. That payment would be on top of what states are paying in regular unemployment benefits — in Missouri, those max out at $320 per week. Those are paid through state unemployment insurance trust funds, which are starting to run low.
The Trump administration offered varying explanations on whether it was even necessary to receive the federal emergency funds for extra $300-a-week payments.
The executive order order itself references $80 billion in unspent CARES Act aid sent to states as part of a $150 billion payment from that legislation. It says that unspent money may be used as the state's "cost-share" for the federal unemployment payments. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow suggested in interviews Sunday that states use unspent CARES Act money.
But White House Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that states could waive $100 match and begin payments immediately. President Trump also suggested that the program could vary based on a state's application, and "it may be they’ll pay nothing in some instances," the New York Times reported.
Missouri has about $950 million remaining from the $2.08 billion it received in CARES Act money, according to State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's portal of state spending.
As of the end of July, there were about 170,000 Missourians on the regular unemployment rolls, and another roughly 60,000 people on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed workers that don't qualify for regular unemployment. At those levels, it would cost the state about $23 million a week to pay the matching $100 unemployment benefit and access the $300 federal supplement.
