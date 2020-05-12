Parson shifts focus to economic recovery in Missouri; top official warns it will take years

In the St. Louis metro area, including the Illinois suburbs, at least 549 people with COVID-19 have died.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area rose slightly Tuesday, but remain on an overall downward trend.

At the St. Louis area's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 531 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Tuesday, up 39 from the day before.

Of those, 137 were in intensive care units Monday, slightly more than April's low, and 94 patients were using ventilators to breathe, the lowest number the hospitals have reported.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region was at 543 Monday, down from the April 21 peak of 706.