Parson shifts focus to Missouri’s economic recovery as official warns ‘it’s going to take years’

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a week after encouraging businesses to reopen, said on Tuesday that his administration is “focused on getting people back to work,” an economic recovery that his development chief warned could take years.

“Missouri citizens and businesses are eager to get back to work, and now more than ever, they need our support to get back on their feet,” Parson said before introducing Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon to discuss his effort developing a state economic recovery plan.

Dixon said he expects Missouri’s April unemployment rate will be similar to the 14.7% national rate when state-specific figures are released in a few weeks.

“The virus is not going away anytime soon,” Dixon said. “We’re going to have to learn to safely and responsibly conduct business in this era of the new normal that we’re facing.”

Earlier Tuesday, speaking to the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Dixon warned of more “hard choices” to be made during the last six weeks or so of the state’s fiscal year. He reminded the region’s business leaders that it took five years for state revenue to recover from the Great Recession, when unemployment peaked at 9.8% in February 2010.