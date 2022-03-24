 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parties are back on at Build-A-Bear workshops

FILE PHOTO: "I dropped off my boyfriend at 6:45 am then came straight here. I am a Build-A-Bear addict," said Rhiannon Zoppe of Imperial, who communicates via video chat with her boyfriend telling him she was the first in line to receive a bear at the Build-A-Bear Workshop located inside the Saint Louis Science Center on Friday, Oct. 27 2017. To mark its' 20th anniversary, Build-A-Bear Workshop gave away 20 free bears to the first 20 customers at each of its' St. Louis area stores. To the left is Carlene Conarroe. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Thursday it had reopened its stores for parties after a two-year pause amid the pandemic.

"We are happy to once again be able to gather and celebrate special moments with friends and family and make memories to last a lifetime," CEO Sharon Price John said in a news release.

Birthday parties and other workshop events have historically driven up to 5% of Build-A-Bear's annual sales, John said earlier this month. The downtown St. Louis-based company is hoping to attract more outings with its new Build-A-Bear Adventure concept launched in Chesterfield earlier this month.

That location combines the usual workshop store with a bakery, arcade and private rooms for parties, school outings, baby and bridal showers and team-building events.

News