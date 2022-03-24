Parties are back on at Build-A-Bear workshops

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Thursday it had reopened its stores for parties after a two-year pause amid the pandemic.
"We are happy to once again be able to gather and celebrate special moments with friends and family and make memories to last a lifetime," CEO Sharon Price John said in a news release.
Birthday parties and other workshop events have historically driven up to 5% of Build-A-Bear's annual sales, John said earlier this month. The downtown St. Louis-based company is hoping to attract more outings with its new Build-A-Bear Adventure concept launched in Chesterfield earlier this month.
That location combines the usual workshop store with a bakery, arcade and private rooms for parties, school outings, baby and bridal showers and team-building events.