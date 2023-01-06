 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks

Party City Holdco Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The party supplies retailer, with nine locations in the St. Louis area, is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt into equity to trim the balance sheet, the report said.

The report further added that Party City has engaged AlixPartners LLP as a restructuring adviser.

Party City and AlixPartners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

