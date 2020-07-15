Paycheck Protection Program hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

Parsing how many jobs were saved in each category is more difficult. For example, workers in the lowest wage category make on average just under $25,000 per year, so any given amount of funding would support more of their salaries.

Companies nationwide reported the money preserved some 51 million jobs overall, though a spot check by Reuters turned up numerous red flags, including large numbers of jobs recorded as saved with very small loans.

PPP loans are meant foremost as a way for businesses with 500 or fewer employees to cover payroll and are forgivable, in effect turning them into government grants, as long as most of the money is used to pay employees.

Still, the program appears to have given proportionately less support to the lowest-wage industries, a group which includes restaurants, golf clubs and ski resorts and other leisure services hard hit by the coronavirus recession. Those industries represented roughly 38% of employees, but received less than a fourth of the PPP funds. The group also accounted for about 35% of U.S. small business establishments, but just around 30% of PPP loans.