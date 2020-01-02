Payroll delayed for St. Alexius Hospital employees following bankruptcy filing

ST. LOUIS — St. Alexius Hospital, once again caught in bankruptcy proceedings, will be several days late in distributing payroll.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy case was filed this week in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and involves the small St. Louis hospital and its owner, Americore.

James Irving, an attorney for the debtors in the case, said St. Alexius cannot make payments until it receives authorization from the court. He said he anticipates that St. Alexius will be able to make payroll following a hearing that is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Employees of the 190-bed hospital were notified Thursday of the delay.

Payroll was scheduled for this Friday, said Thomas Saggio, chief nursing officer.

This is the second time in two years that St. Alexius has been under the ownership of a company in bankruptcy proceedings.

Florida-based Promise Healthcare Group filed for bankruptcy in 2018, and received approval to sell its ownership stake in the hospital in 2019.

St. Alexius has a main hospital and senior care center on South Broadway, and has another campus on Miami Street with other services and its Lutheran School of Nursing.

According to St. Alexius, it is the oldest existing hospital west of the Mississippi River. It is also known for its role in the 1949 exorcism that inspired the horror novel and film “The Exorcist.”

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. SUBSCRIBE: Just 99 cents for the first month

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



