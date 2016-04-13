Peabody Energy files for bankruptcy in largest coal industry restructuring

ST. LOUIS • Weeks after signaling that a heavy debt load and weak coal demand could push it into bankruptcy, Peabody Energy surprised few when it filed for Chapter 11 protection here on Wednesday.
The fall of the world’s largest coal company is the starkest example of the plunge in the coal industry’s fortunes over the last few years. Yet with the grace period on a skipped interest payment ending this week and the failure of a big mine sale Peabody was counting on to raise cash, the news wasn’t unexpected.
“All signs were pointing to it coming,” said Kris Inton, an analyst at Chicago-based Morningstar.
As a hub for big coal, the St. Louis region has been at the center of several large coal bankruptcies in recent years. Peabody’s rival and the nation’s second-largest coal mining company, Creve Coeur-based Arch Coal, filed for bankruptcy protection in St. Louis in January. Peabody spinoff Patriot Coal’s first bankruptcy was heard here in 2012, and St. Louis-based Foresight Energy also warned of a bankruptcy risk last month.
But Peabody has been one of the more prominent corporate names in the region, especially when times were good. It is one of the largest companies headquartered in the city of St. Louis, its former CEO serves on the board of Washington University and it has sponsored numerous civic organizations.
In recent years, however, it has had to pare its giving and its downtown workforce from about 600 people to the roughly 375 who now work at its Market Street headquarters.
The decline coincided with both the rise of cheap natural gas from fracked shale fields and environmental regulations that have discouraged investment in U.S. coal plants. No new coal plants are being considered domestically, with utilities instead turning to gas plants and wind and solar energy.
The U.S. Energy Information Institute predicts natural gas will overtake coal as the top source of electricity generation this year. Already, U.S. coal production is down 32 percent from last year’s levels.
Abroad, a slowdown in China and other developing economies has sapped the world’s hunger for steelmaking coal from mines that Peabody paid hefty prices to acquire.
“After the acquisitions of 2011 through 2012, international coal prices began a downward cycle dropping to their lowest levels in 2016,” Peabody Chief Financial Officer Amy Schwetz said in a bankruptcy filing Wednesday. “This, coupled with lower volumes, resulted in the Company’s debt burden becoming unsustainable.”
Peabody has $10.1 billion in liabilities and $11 billion in assets, according to a court filing.
A large chunk of Peabody’s debt came from its 2011 deal to buy Australian miner Macarthur Coal Ltd. for $5.2 billion, a transaction it hoped would position it as a key supplier to Asian countries undergoing rapid urbanization.
“The debt load is for sure an issue and I would imagine the bankruptcy process here will be one of cleaning up the balance sheet,” said James Gellert, CEO of Rapid Ratings International, a New York firm that evaluates companies’ health and default risks. “I don’t by any stretch see this as the end of Peabody. I see this as a classic restructuring.”
That’s what Peabody has argued — its problem is a debt-induced one, it has cut expenses enough to make its operations cash-flow positive and it believes coal demand should stabilize from levels depressed by incredibly cheap natural gas. Peabody has said it will remain in St. Louis, the global headquarters for a company that even last year, its worst, managed to generate $5.6 billion in revenue.
“Peabody is open for business,” company spokesman Vic Svec said Wednesday. “There are no impacts and no effects from today’s announcement on jobs, on offices or on operations.”
The company has secured debtor-in-possession financing of $800 million and expects to continue operating normally through bankruptcy.
However, depending on what the St. Louis bankruptcy court lets Peabody do to tame its balance sheet, local entities, some retired miners and states with unrestored mining land could be picking up some of Peabody’s tab.
In St. Louis, the Peabody Opera House was the most prominent marketing sponsorship paid for by the coal industry giant.
But a sponsorship payment of almost $1.35 million to Opera House JV LLC is listed as one of the coal company’s largest unsecured claims. Christopher McKee, one of the developers behind the $78.7 million renovation of the old Kiel Opera House that opened as the Peabody in 2011, was listed as a contact for Opera House JV.
In a statement, Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of business operations for the St. Louis Blues, Scottrade Center and the Peabody Opera House, said Peabody Energy “continues to be a valued partner.”
“Peabody Energy played a critical role in supporting the reopening of one of our city’s iconic landmarks, the Peabody Opera House, and in doing so helped immensely in the continuing revitalization of downtown St. Louis,” Zimmerman said. “Our relationship with Peabody Energy remains strong and unchanged as the company progresses through its filing process.”
And as companies such as Peabody and Arch file for bankruptcy, worries have mounted that the firms could leave taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars in mine cleanup costs. The companies’ practice of using their own assets to pledge cleanup costs rather than paying for surety bonds has come under scrutiny in recent months.
The U.S. Department of the Interior has warned taxpayers face $3.6 billion in unfunded cleanup costs if coal companies fail and have their cleanup obligations removed from the balance sheet.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan last month called on Peabody to prove it had the financial wherewithal to cover $92 million in cleanup costs at the company’s three Illinois mines. Environmental groups pledged to follow bankruptcy proceedings to ensure Peabody follows through on its cleanup obligations in Illinois and elsewhere.
In a statement Wednesday, Peabody reiterated that it “intends to continue to work with the applicable state governments and federal agencies to meet its reclamation obligations.”
Environmental groups pointed to the bankruptcy as a sign that the world is turning away from coal. But internationally, coal plants are still being built, and without more stringent regulations on carbon or other pollutants, U.S. utilities will continue using coal in power plants with remaining useful life for decades.
Coal won’t ever be back at the 50 percent share of U.S. electricity generation it claimed at the beginning of the century, Inton said. But it still had one third of electricity generation last year, and the federal government predicts coal will supply over 25 percent of electricity 15 years from now even under its Clean Power Plan regulations to curb climate change-causing carbon dioxide emissions. By reducing its debt, Inton thinks Peabody can emerge from bankruptcy as a profitable company.
“When you look at coal’s share, today is probably abnormally low,” Inton said. “Even if gas picks up to $3 (per million British thermal units), coal’s share will be lower than it had in the past. But there’s still a share there, and someone’s going to have to supply that.”