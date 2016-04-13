Peabody Energy files for bankruptcy in largest coal industry restructuring

But Peabody has been one of the more prominent corporate names in the region, especially when times were good. It is one of the largest companies headquartered in the city of St. Louis, its former CEO serves on the board of Washington University and it has sponsored numerous civic organizations.

In recent years, however, it has had to pare its giving and its downtown workforce from about 600 people to the roughly 375 who now work at its Market Street headquarters.

The decline coincided with both the rise of cheap natural gas from fracked shale fields and environmental regulations that have discouraged investment in U.S. coal plants. No new coal plants are being considered domestically, with utilities instead turning to gas plants and wind and solar energy.

The U.S. Energy Information Institute predicts natural gas will overtake coal as the top source of electricity generation this year. Already, U.S. coal production is down 32 percent from last year’s levels.

Abroad, a slowdown in China and other developing economies has sapped the world’s hunger for steelmaking coal from mines that Peabody paid hefty prices to acquire.