Peabody Energy reported a $37.1 million profit in its second quarter, or 37 cents a share, down from $113.7 million, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier.
The St. Louis-based coal company reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, down from $1.31 billion for the same period last year.
Wednesday's earnings report beat Wall Street expectations. An average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.
Peabody had a 28 percent reduction in metallurgical coal sales volumes, as well as a 14 percent reduction in realized seaborne thermal coal pricing.
The company's stock fell more than 3 percent in morning trading Wednesday, dropping to $21.43 per share.
Peabody also said it made several changes in the company's leadership in recent weeks. Charles Meintjes was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Amy Schwetz's role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer was expanded to include responsibility for corporate development, information technology, shared services and coal generation and emissions technology.
Peabody also said it has begun a review of its organizational structure and functional support activities "to further enhance capabilities while streamlining processes."
