Peabody, other coal operators lay off workers amid drop in electricity use

CASPER, Wyo. — Three hundred miners and other workers are losing their jobs as the struggling western U.S. coal industry contends with diminished electricity use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seventy-three workers at the Spring Creek mine in southeastern Montana and 57 at the Antelope mine in northeastern Wyoming are losing their jobs, Navajo Transitional Energy Company said Thursday.

St. Louis-based Peabody Energy, meanwhile, announced it was laying off 170 at Wyoming's largest coal mine, North Antelope Rochelle.

Both companies cited economic conditions and declining coal demand, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

“We know this announcement comes at a time when many are already challenged with circumstances surrounding the current national emergency, and we very much regret the added impact this difficult decision has on employees, their families and our nearby communities in northeast Wyoming,” Kemal Williamson, Peabody Energy’s president of U.S. operations, said in a statement.

NTEC, a Navajo Nation company, acquired the Spring Creek and Antelope mines from Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy in a 2019 bankruptcy sale.