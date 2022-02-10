Peabody reports leap in profits, as coal's rebound continues

Peabody reported a leap in profits Thursday, with the coal industry leader touting a continued tide of "strong market fundamentals" surrounding the fossil fuel's role in global energy and steel production.

The St. Louis-based company, which is the largest private-sector coal producer in the world, finished 2021 with quarterly profits of $521 million — an improvement of about 20% compared to a year ago. The coal giant's revenues grew even more significantly, reaching $1.264 billion in the latest quarter. That marks a more than 70% jump from a year prior.

Though long beset by economic woes, punishing market competition, and mounting scrutiny from its heavy carbon footprint, coal has experienced a rebound for the past year or so — something Peabody executives described on a Thursday morning call with investors.

They pointed to coal demand and prices climbing back to, or beyond, pre-pandemic levels, aided by global economic recovery from the pandemic's earlier stages and a host of factors that have pushed prices higher. Some of those forces include challenges that Peabody has faced, like supply constraints caused by the toll of the coronavirus and by problematic weather. For instance, record rainfall in eastern Australia has affected some of Peabody's top mining operations that exist in the region, and that serve Asian markets.

But Peabody leaders said the company is reaping strong margins across all segments of its business — encompassing coal used for both electricity generation and steelmaking. And executives voiced optimism for the short- to medium-term future, reporting "significant forward sales commitments" of coal already sold for the remainder of 2022, and into 2023.

