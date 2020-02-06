Peabody reports revenue dip, agrees to give board seats to activist hedge fund

ST. LOUIS — Coal giant Peabody Energy Corp., in light of tumbling earnings and the industry's grim future, agreed to give an activist hedge fund seats on its board.

Peabody reported on Wednesday fourth quarter revenues of $1.12 billion, versus $1.4 billion in the same period last year. It sold 40.8 million tons in the quarter, versus 46.2 million last year.

In response, the St. Louis-based company suspended dividends, cut expected capital expenditures, considered selling at least one mine, and said it would emphasize debt reduction in the coming year, taking a "live within our means" approach to business.

The company said it was considering taking a partner in the operation of — or even selling — the North Goonyella Mine, in Queensland, Australia.

Peabody agreed to appoint to its board Dave Miller and Samantha Algaze, two executives of hedge fund and Peabody investor Elliott Management Corp., as well as longtime industry executive Darren Yeates and a fourth independent director to be identified jointly.

Elliott, based in New York, is Peabody's largest shareholder, with a 29.9% stake.

Peabody shares rose $1.90 or more than 25% on Wednesday to close at $9.31 on the day.

