Peabody to cancel health care benefit for retired coal miners

Peabody Energy is ending a health care benefit program for retired miners as a cost-saving measure.

The St. Louis-based coal giant announced plans last week to discontinue coverage of medical expenses for workers enrolled in Medicare and stop providing life insurance to retirees, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The change is expected to go into effect Jan. 1.

Peabody conducted a financial review earlier this year that determined covering the cost of existing retiree medical benefits was “not sustainable.”

Discontinuing the retiree health care program is expected to save Peabody $174.5 million.

In Wyoming, the coal operator owns the North Antelope Rochelle, Rawhide and Caballo mines in the Powder River Basin.

Peabody declined to disclose how many workers would be affected by the policy change.

Non-represented employees, retirees and workers in other states in which the company operates will be affected.