Peabody welcomes merger talks and 'any type of opportunity that would make sense'

Peabody Energy leaders fielded questions from investors Tuesday about reports of a potential merger with Coronado Global Resources, an Australian competitor focused on coal used for steelmaking.

Executives of the St. Louis-based coal giant — the biggest private-sector coal company in the world — largely deflected the inquiries and declined to comment on the subject at length, but expressed an openness to possible deals.

“We would look at any type of opportunity that would make sense to us,” said CEO Jim Grech.

Reports of a potential merger between Peabody and Coronado have circulated for weeks. Peabody had been mum on the matter, but had not denied the talks — telling the Post-Dispatch on Oct. 12 that the “company considers business opportunities from time to time.”

The company’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday gave investors a chance to try to learn more, firsthand. Some asked if the company is interested in an all-out corporate merger or if it might instead explore “asset-by-asset” deals. The company was also asked if it saw opportunities for divestment within its current footprint.

Peabody’s brass, however, simply emphasized that all options are on the table. Executives did reiterate, though, that the company’s outlook for future growth rests largely on coal used for making steel, rather than generating electricity. And Peabody’s large presence in Australia remains a focal point, given its access to growing demand in Asia.

The declining long-term competitiveness of thermal coal used for power generation continues to feed an expectation that the company must eventually pursue change — something it and its top industry peer have recently shown signs of.

In 2019, for instance, Peabody sought to form a joint venture with its rival Arch Coal by combining their dominant thermal coal mines in Wyoming, before U.S. antitrust regulators nixed the proposed deal. In the time since, Arch has made a dramatic “pivot” — even dropping coal from its name, and becoming Arch Resources — as the Creve Coeur-based company tilts investment away from thermal coal, and concentrates on that used for steel.

But Arch’s planned exit from the thermal coal business, along with a temporary rebound in demand for coal power since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, have helped loosen pressure on Peabody — at least for now — says Rob Godby, a University of Wyoming economics professor who tracks the coal industry.

“The market is yours: Is that a blessing or a curse?” he said, describing the emerging environment of reduced competition in thermal coal, but where Peabody is “left holding something that has declining value.”

Though the urgency for a shake-up may have been altered, Godby says one is still inevitable — and he is curious to see how Peabody maneuvers during the current reprieve.

“The expectation for the future hasn’t changed — how quickly it’s going to come, maybe,” he said. “You’ve got to find something else.”