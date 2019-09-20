The acquisition of Wildwood-based Peak Resorts has been approved by shareholders and is expected to close around Sept. 24, the company announced Friday.
Peak Resorts, owner of the Hidden Valley ski resort, announced in July that it would be acquired by Colorado-based Vail Resorts for $11 per share.
In a shareholder vote Friday, the acquisition received about 89 percent approval, the company said.
Vail Resorts' operations span the U.S. and include locations in British Columbia and Australia.
Peak Resorts has 17 resorts across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest.
Vail Resorts has said that it plans to spend $15 million on improvements to the properties over the next two years.