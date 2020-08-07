You are the owner of this article.
Pearl, Red Brick property management arms merge
Rendering of Dogtown mixed-use development

A rendering of the 100-unit apartment building planned for Clayton Avenue in Dogtown developers plan to open by Fall 2018. 

 Courtesy of Pearl Companies

ST. LOUIS — Property rental firm Red Brick Management has merged with Indianapolis-based Pearl Real Estate Management to become RBM Partners.

Red Brick Management has historically focused on scattered historic residential properties in St. Louis, many of them owned by city real estate veteran Pete Rothschild. Rothschild is not involved in RBM but remains a client for his residential properties, said RBM Marketing Director Melissa DeCicco. 

Pearl's development arm has entered the St. Louis market within the last four years and embarked on several major residential projects, including the Hibernia in Dogtown and the Georgian in Lafayette Square. Future Pearl developments will also be added to the RBM portfolio, including Wildhorse in Chesterfield and a 287-unit mixes-use complex next to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station.

The Pearl principal who had led the firm's entrance into St. Louis, Jeff Tegethoff, recently joined CRG, the development arm of Chicago construction firm Clayco. Tegethoff is still leading his existing portfolio of projects at his new role. 

Combined, RBM now has a portfolio of some 3,300 units in the Midwest. It is led by managing partner Angie Hickey.

