Pelosi presses White House to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday put fresh pressure on the White House to renew a COVID-19 pandemic-related residential eviction moratorium after lawmakers failed to extend it before it expired over the weekend.

House Democrats made an effort to extend the moratorium implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Oct. 18 but a Republican congressman blocked their bid to pass the measure by unanimous consent on Friday. The moratorium has protected millions of renters who have fallen behind on rent from being forced from apartments and houses.

In a letter to fellow House Democrats, Pelosi urged President Joe Biden's administration to renew the moratorium without congressional action. Pelosi told lawmakers such an extension from the administration would provide more time to expedite distribution of $46.5 billion already allocated by Congress for rental relief. Around $3 billion of that figure has been distributed.

“The money must flow, and the moratorium must be extended by the administration,” Pelosi wrote.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to brief lawmakers on the eviction mitigation funds on Tuesday, Pelosi said.